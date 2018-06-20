Zakir Hasanov viewed progress of field training sessions

© mod.gov.az

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 20, Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov observed the conduct of field training sessions held at the military training ground with the participation of various units.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The Minister of Defense visited the training class on the tactical tower and watched the tactical courses of third-year cadets of the Azerbaijan Military Academy named after Heydar Aliyev.Then the Minister of Defense visited the shooting range of the sniper training center, where he watched the organization and practical implementation of the shooting. At training points snipers performed exercises on detection the target and the occupation the firing position, camouflaging and defeating the target with accurate fire as well as on other actions. There was also a theoretical study of the basics of sniper art.The Minister of Defense also watched the progress of training of motorized rifle, tank and artillery units. The military personnel involved in the exercises practically performed exercises on firearms training, tactical training, tactical-special training, driving combat vehicles and other training subjects.At the end of the training sessions, Colonel General Z. Hasanov has met with representatives of the mass media invited to the training ground.During the conversation with the press representatives, the Defense Minister congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Armed Forces. He underlined that due to the comprehensive reforms held under the supervision of the head of state as well as the attention and care of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, today the Azerbaijan Army is completely ready and is capable of performing any battle order.The Minister of Defense answered questions of the media representatives about the activities of military units, successful reforms, and achievements, as well as upcoming duties and tasks.