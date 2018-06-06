Zakir Hasanov took part in regular meeting of Council of Defense Ministers of Commonwealth of Independent States - UPDATED

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ A regular meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States held in the City of Kyzyl, the Republic of Tuva, the Russian Federation on June 6. Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov attended the meeting.

Before the meeting, the CIS defense ministers came to Victory Square and laid a wreath at the monument erected in memory of the victims of the Great Patriotic War. Then the guests got acquainted with the educational base of the Kyzyl presidential cadet school, planted trees and visited the ethnocultural complex "Aldyn-Bulak".

Issues of current military cooperation and other forthcoming issues were discussed during the meeting.

The defense ministers participating in the meeting visited the Aldan Maadyr National Museum and the sculptural and architectural complex "Center of Asia", where they got acquainted with various expositions.

The defense ministers participating in the meeting visited the Aldan Maadyr National Museum and the sculptural and architectural complex "Center of Asia", where they got acquainted with various expositions.