Zakir Hasanov to depart for Moscow on a visit

Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ At the invitation of Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov will depart for Moscow on July 27.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Within the scope of the visit, Colonel General Z. Hasanov will take part in the official opening ceremony of the "International Army Games - 2018" competitions on July 28.