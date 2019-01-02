Zakir Hasanov: I tell parents that we are not here to praise one another

Baku. 2 January. REPORT.AZ/ "We should aware of real situation. I address parents on “Open door” days held in military units that we are not here to praise each other. Our aim is reveal problems and solve them. "

Report informs that Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said.

He noted that the Ministry of Defense uses various means to reveal the truth: "One of them is " trust box ". Thus, every soldier can write a letter about the problem without mentioning his parent's name. Those letters are received by the representatives of the Ministry's General Department. We believe in commanders, but we also need to know the real situation. Our work is evident, and we meet parents barefaced. We are confident on the result of our work. To reveal the real situation is the demand of the Supreme Commander. The Azerbaijani people coward or shy, they make no bones about the problem. "

The minister also called on media representatives in his interview to Real TV: "The work carried out in military units is at a high level. However, there are also many negative cases. If someone went wrong, we need to know, the parent should inform us about it, it is request. The "Open Door" days are held every 3 months, and we do not visit the same military units. Media representatives can join the process, if there are shortcomings, they can report about it, however it should be presented correctly. They should not misinform due to the personal relationships. I do not speak about me or you. I mean the Azerbaijani army, they are sensitive, as request an interview, first make it with soldiers .

The soldier is the most important person in the army, nor commander nor general can be without soldiers. I ask that media representatives should visit the other military units on "Open door" days rather than the military unit where I visit. Someone can think that if the minister visits some military unit, so there are good conditions ... "