Zakir Hasanov: Readiness, patriotism spirit of Azerbaijani Army growing dynamically

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov congratulated the personnel of the Armed Forces on the occasion of the Republic Day.

Report informs, the congratulatory text reads:

"I would like to sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of May 28 - Republic Day.

The establishment of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic is one of the most significant events in the history of our country and demonstrated the determination of our people's dream of freedom and independence."

Z.Hasanov said, our army's readiness level to fight, combat capability, patriotism spirit of personnel are growing dynamically as a result of the successful implementation of the important tasks set by the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

"A few days later, holding the first European Games in Azerbaijan is the manifestation of a great reputation and progress of our country in the international arena.

I believe that you will be further committed to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Military Oath and regulations, achieve new successes in social and political readiness and wave the national flag in our eternal territories under the occupation by the leadership of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

I wish each of you good health, long life, happiness and new successes in your service."