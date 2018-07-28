 Top
    Close photo mode

    Zakir Hasanov participates in opening ceremony of "International Army Games-2018" competitions

    Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on a visit to Moscow, took part in the solemn opening ceremony of the "International Army Games-2018" competitions, organized at the Alabino range. Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense

    It should be pointed out that along with the "Sea Cup" contest that is held in our country, Azerbaijani servicemen also participate in the competitions "Tank Biathlon" and "Field Kitchen" in Russia, "Masters of Artillery Fire" in Kazakhstan and "Sniper Frontier" in Belarus.

    Besides, our servicemen are representing our country in the contests "Depth" in Iran and "Army Scout Masters" in Russia as an observer.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi