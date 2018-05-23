Zakir Hasanov met with NATO generals

© mod.gov.az

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Defense Minister of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov has met with Chief of Staff for Military Partnership of NATO, Major - General Odd Egil Pedersen and Major-General Erhan Uzun, the Chief of Staff of NATO Allied Land.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov said that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with NATO, also emphasized that the servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army constantly participate in various programs of Alliance, particularly in "Resolute Support" mission held in Afghanistan.

The guests, in their turn, noting that Azerbaijan is important partner for NATO, praised the knowledge and skills of the Azerbaijani officers who served in the headquarters of Alliance and participated in various programs.

Expressing their satisfaction with the professionalism and qualification of our army staff, the guests particularly noted that Azerbaijani officers who share their knowledge and experience at various events within the programs of NATO are worthy example for their colleagues from other countries.

Guests who are in the country to watch the desert training on 2nd level self-assessment within the framework of the Operational Capabilities Concept (EIC) program, expressed their confidence that the training will be completed successfully as in previous years.