Zakir Hasanov met with heads of military educational institutions in Turkey and Georgia

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 17, Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov met with Chief of Azerbaijan High Military School, Major General, Fuzuli Salahov, Chief of the Turkish Military Academy, Brigadier General Ismail Güzeller and rector of the Georgian National Defense Academy, Colonel Zaza Caparidze.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Speaking about the importance of discussion and exchange of experiences within the framework of the meeting of heads of military educational institutions of the three countries held in Baku on March 31, according to the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia in Giresun on cooperation in defense sphere, also emphasized the importance of holding the event.

Colonel-General Zasar Hasanov appreciated the event of the heads of the military educational institutions of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia held in Baku as a continuation of the meetings held by the Defense Ministers of the three countries and the Headquarters of the Armed Forces, and expressed confidence that this cooperation will make a significant contribution to the peace and security in the region.

The parties also discussed mutual learning of students among the military educational institutions of the three countries, holding joint exercises, sports, competitions and a number of other issues.

Expressing gratitude to the Colonel General Z.Hasanov for the organization of the meeting and hospitality, the school leaders expressed their confidence that trilateral effective discussions held in Baku will make significant contributions to the further development of relations between the higher military educational institutions that they represent.