Zakir Hasanov met with Chief of General Staff of Turkish Armed Forces

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with Turkish Chief of General Staff (CGS), General Hulusi Akar.

Report informs, current state of military cooperation between the two countries and prospects for further development were discussed at the meeting in Ankara.

Notably, Z. Hasanov left for Turkey on March 28.

He will take part in the trilateral meeting of the Ministers of Defense of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia to be held in Giresun, Turkey on March 31.