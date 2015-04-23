Zakir Hasanov meets with Turkish Armed Forces' medical commander

Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 23, Azerbaijan's Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov met with the delegation led by Medical Commander of the Turkish Armed Forces, the head of the Gulhane Military Medical Academy, General of the corps, Omar Pac.

The Ministry's press service said to Report that the participants of the meeting reviewed the Simulation Center, laboratories, computer room, library, and the hostel complex established for teaching, training, practical exercises in Military medical school of Azerbaijan Medical University.

The expanded meeting was held with the participation of Defense Minister Colonel General Z.Hasanov and the participants of the delegation led by O.Pac.