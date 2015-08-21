 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets with Kuwaiti Ambassador

    The sides discussed the political and military situation in the region

    Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Kuwait, Saud Abdulaziz Mohammad al-Shamlan al-Roumi, Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    During the meeting, the sides discussed the military-political situation in the region, the prospects of military cooperation between the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and the State of Kuwait and other issues of mutual interest.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi