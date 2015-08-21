Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets with Kuwaiti Ambassador

Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Kuwait, Saud Abdulaziz Mohammad al-Shamlan al-Roumi, Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the military-political situation in the region, the prospects of military cooperation between the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and the State of Kuwait and other issues of mutual interest.