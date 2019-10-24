Zakir Hasanov leaves for Brussels to attend NATO meeting

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has left today for Brussels to attend the meeting to be held at NATO headquarters at the level of Defense Ministers of the Nations contributing to the NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

Wide discussions on the security and political situation in Afghanistan, recent achievements and a number of other topics of mutual interest will be held during the meeting to be held on October 25.

Within the scope of the visit, Azerbaijan Defense Minister will hold bilateral meetings.