Zakir Hasanov awarded Azerbaijani servicemen being successful in "Efes-2018" exercises

Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, who is on a visit in Turkey to watch final stage of “Efes-2018” international exercises has met with Azerbaijani servicemen participated in the exercises on May 9.

Report informs referring to the Minsitry of Defense, minister who congratulated the squad being successful in exercises also highly appreciated the professionalism of Azerbaijani servicemen and rewarded them.

Notably, Azerbaijani army is represented by more than 100 personnel staff in "Efes-2018" exercises, which began on April 11.