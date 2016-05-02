Zakir Hasanov: 'Azerbaijani Armed Forces fully provided with weapons and equipment'

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ 'The Armed Forces have been fully provided with weapons and equipment at high level, social issues resolved'.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov said.

Z.Hasanov stated at the meeting of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev with the staff at the military unit No.N in Tartar region:

'Dear Mr. President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief!

We express our deep gratitude to you on behalf of all the staff. You pay great attention to the Armed Forces.

Mr. Supreme Commander-in-Chief, due to your attention and care, today the Armed Forces have been fully provided with weapons and equipment at high level, social issues resolved.

The staff constantly raises level of combat readiness and strengthens to justify confidence.

Dear Mr. President, I assure you that staff of the Armed Forces is ready and able to fulfill all your orders as soon as possible'.