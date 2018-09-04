Young cadets conduct shooting exercises

Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ Within the framework of the initial military training, the first-year cadets of the Azerbaijan Military Academy named after Heydar Aliyev conduct shooting exercises, using small arms, Report informs citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The leaders of the training areas acquainted the military personnel involved in the training sessions with the conditions of shooting and other requirements. In addition to practical shooting conducted for the qualitative training of future officers, young cadets are fulfilling training tasks in various training areas.At the end of the exercises, young cadets will be evaluated according to the results achieved by them.