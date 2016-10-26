Yaver Jamalov: Variety of defensive products doubled in 2016

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Itinerant collegial meeting on results of nine months was held in subordinate enterprises of Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan Republic.

Report was told in press service of the ministry, the minister Yaver Jamalov stated that works for development of new fields in enterprises of Ministry of Defense Industry for manufacturing defensive products based on appropriate programs are underway.

In reporting period defensive products were manufactured and supplied to customers based on agreements with military and law enforcement agencies. At the same time, works to expand civil production also continued.

It was also noted that two years ago in first Azerbaijan International Defense Industry Exhibition ADEX-2014 Ministry of Defense Industry demonstrated 168 products, whereas number of products exhibited in ADEX 2016 was 260.

The minister Yaver Jamalov instructed heads of structures, units and enterprises of the ministry towards implementation of program for development of defense industry set forth by the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.