Yavar Jamalov: Preparation underway for implementation of series production of armored car

Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ Enterprises of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Industry (MoDI) has held a mobile board meeting on the summary of the first half of 2017.

Report informs citing the press service of the ministry, summary of the ministry's unions and enterprises production, financial and economic activities as well as challenges ahead were broadly discussed in the meeting chaired by Minister Yavar Jamalov.

Yavar Jamalov noted that during the reporting, volume of the defence products created and manufactured at the Ministry's facilities and handed over to the Defence Ministry and other power structures increased by 1.3-fold compared to the same period last year. Volume of gross production in the first half increased by 33.8% compared to same period last year. Number of assortment of defence products, which production adopted, has reached 1200.

During the reporting period, work on creation and production of "Tufan" mine-resistant national armored vehicle, which created and manufactured at the Ministry's facilities, was successfully completed and presentation held with the participation of experts. At present, preparatory work is being carried out to implement series production of the armored vehicle.

92% of the gross product manufactured in the first half accounts for defence and special purpose products, 8% for civilian purpose.