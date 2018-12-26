WHE names world’s most countries spending most on their military

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ / Central intelligence Agency of the United States published a list of countries that spend most on military expenditures as a percent of gross domestic product from the budget, Report informs citing the American edition of the Street.

According to the World Factbook of the CIA, Oman ranks first, which spends 13.73% of its GDP on military. South Sudan is in the second place with 10.93% of GDP spent on military. Top three is closed by Saudi Arabia (9.85%).

Republic of Congo (7.17%), Algeria (6.55%), UAE (5.66%), Israel (5.64%), Russia (5.40%), Kuwait (4.83%) and Lebanon (4.76%) are also included in the top 10.

Azerbaijan ranked 17th in the list with 3.64% of GDP spent on military.