Vagif Dargyahly: We have information about all frontline events

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ "It is very necessary to improve professional level of journalists writing about the military sphere in Azerbaijan." Report informs, it was stated by chairman of the Press Council, Aflatun Amashov.

Speaking at the event organized by Ministry of Defence of the Press Council and public association "Dinc Dünya" dedicated to the psychological preparation and improving the experience of journalists working in extreme situations, A.Amashov noted that Baku State University should establish department for the training of military journalists.

Head of the press service of Defense Ministry Colonel Vagif Dargyahly reported that some journalists have spread biased information about events on the front line in August last year: "After these events, we sent journalists writing about this field to the frontline zone. Sometimes journalists ask us whether we have information about any event in the frontline. However, bringing it to the public is only allowed with the consent of management."