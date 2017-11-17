Uzbek defence minister visits military unit in Azerbaijan

© Müdafiə Nazirliyi

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan Major General Abdusalom Azizov have visited the military unit on November 16.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

First, the guests laid flowers at National Leader Heydar Aliyev`s bust on the territory of the military unit and honored his memory.

Ministers of Defense were widely briefed about military unit and then got acquainted with the conditions created for the military personnel.

After visiting the mess hall, barracks, administrative and service premises, the guests were informed about weapons and military equipment, as well as other combat assets available in military unit.