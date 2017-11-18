Uzbek defence minister visits Azerbaijani Armed Forces Military College

© mod.gov.az

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Within the framework of the visit to our country, the delegation led by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Major General Abdusalom Azizov, visited the Military College of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

After acquaintance of the guests with a corner created in memory of the national leader of our people Heydar Aliyev, issues of bilateral cooperation in the field of military education were discussed.

The delegation also got acquainted with the Department of Postgraduate military course and Science, other departments, the educational process and the electronic library of the Armed Forces Military College.