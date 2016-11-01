US spokesman: We have successful and long term defense partnership with Azerbaijan

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ “The US has successful and long term defense partnership with Azerbaijan. I think we will continue to cooperate in the future”.

Report informs, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense with responsibility for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia Dr. Michael Carpenter said.

M. Carpenter talked about his meetings in Azerbaijan: “Yesterday we had meetings with minister of defense, deputy prime minister and head of state customs service. We have very successful historical partnership with Azerbaijan, especially in the field of cybersecurity”.