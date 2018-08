Baku. 8 March. REPORT.AZ/ According to the plan of bilateral cooperation, experts of the US European Command (EUCOM) have held a seminar in Baku on the topic "Maintenance in the Land Forces and organization of work of the repair units".

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Various briefings were presented during the seminar held with the participation of servicemen of various branches of troops.