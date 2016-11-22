United Kingdom appoints a new military attaché to Azerbaijan

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland appointed a new military attaché to Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

According to the ministry's report, Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Azerbaijan, Ms. Carole Mary Crofts.

Satisfaction with the level of development of the Azerbaijani-British relations was expressed in the meeting, which discussed the military-political situation in the region and a number of issues of mutual interest.

Then, the British diplomat introduced to Defense Minister the newly-appointed military attaché of the UK in Azerbaijan, Lieutenant Colonel David Ethell.

Defense Minister congratulated the military attaché with the beginning of the military-diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan and wished him success in his future activities in the field of expansion of relations between the armed forces of the two countries.