Unexploded ordnance found in Tartar

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ A piece of unexploded ordnance found and taken in Tartar.

Report informs referring to the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), dangerous area in the street where excavation works carried out inspected. 1 piece of unexploded ordnance (9M22U Grad rocket engine parts) was found in the area and taken.

In the period April 7 – September 19, the agency has inspected 646 houses and household plots, 3 military units, 2 rural cemeteries, 5 village secondary schools, 1 medical center, 1 metal storage acreages, 30 farms, corn fields, 1 winery, 1 gravel quarry in Zardab, Tartar, Agdam, Barda, Fuzuli, Goranboy, Tovuz, Gazakh, Agstafa, Samukh, Shamkir, Jalilabad, Ujar, Astara regions, Mingachevir, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran, Shirvan and Baku.

As a result, 3 480 UXOs, 15 antipersonnel mines (PMN) and 3 antipersonnel mines (POMZ-2) 1 antipersonnel mine (OZM-72), 41 anti-tank mines were detected and neutralized.