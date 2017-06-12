Ukraine exported weapons to Azerbaijan worth over $ 4 mln last year

Kiev. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ In 2016, Ukraine exported arms and military equipment to Azerbaijan for a total of more than $ 4 mln, new contracts were signed for the supply of aviation and rocket artillery.

Ukrainian Bureau of Report was informed by the state concern "Ukroboronprom."

"Today, the legislative basis governing relations in the field of military-technical cooperation (MTC) between our countries is the" Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan on military-technical cooperation "of 24 March 1997.

The working body for cooperation is the Intergovernmental Ukrainian-Azerbaijani Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation, "said Ukroboronprom.

The state concern noted that the list of deliveries of military and special-purpose products to Azerbaijan by enterprises-participants of the State Concern "Ukroboronprom" include automobile and armored vehicles, aviation equipment, artillery and small arms, services for repair and modernization of military equipment, services for the development of project documentation.

The "Ukroboronprom" also reminded that in May 2015 the State Enterprise "Antonov" signed a contract with the company "Silk Way" on the supply of 10 An-178 aircrafts to Azerbaijan.