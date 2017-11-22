UAE delegation of National Defense College visits Military College of Armed Forces

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ The head of the delegation of the National Defense College of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Brigadier General Salim Al-Shamsi, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Military College of the Armed Forces.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

After acquaintance of the delegation with a corner created in memory of the national leader of our people Heydar Aliyev, issues of bilateral cooperation in the field of military education were discussed.

The guests were given briefings on the topics "Military College of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan", "International Military Cooperation of the Ministry of Defense" and "Defense and Security Policy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, its priorities".

Then the Brigadier General has left a guest book entry at the Military College of the Armed Forces.