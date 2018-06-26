"Turkish Stars" conducts exemplary flights on Baku sky

Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ Aircrafts belonging to the “Turkish Stars” aviation group of Turkish Air Force conducted exemplary flights on Baku bay.

Report informs, 2 F-16 and 8 F-5 aircrafts belonging to the aviation group of "Solo Turk" and "Turkish Stars" are participating on exemplary flights.

Notably, 8 F-5 aircrafts belonging to the “Turkish Stars” aviation group of Turkish Air Force arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the festive events to be held on the occasion of 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Army.