Turkish soldiers arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in TurAz Qartalı - 2015 exercise

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ A large delegation of Turkish engineers, technicians arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in joint tactical exercises of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey "TurAz Qartalı - 2015". Report informs it was said by press service of Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Currently, delegations collections, military exercises and other arrangements for the preparation of the active phase of joint exercises implemented .

Exercise will involve more than 30 units of aircraft of the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey, including the MiG-29 fighter F-16, Su-25 bomber F-4E, military transport aircraft C-130 Herkules, helicopters Mi -35, Mi-17, Sikorsky UH-60 rescue Cougar AS532.

Exercises will continue until 18 September.