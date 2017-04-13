Turkish Naval Forces delegation visits Azerbaijan Higher Military School named after Heydar Aliyev

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ The delegation led by Commander of the Turkish Naval Forces Admiral of the Fleet Bulent Bostanaglu visited the Azerbaijan Higher Military School named after Heydar Aliyev.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

A comprehensive briefing on the history of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Higher Military School named after Heydar Aliyev, the training and educational process and the activities of the educational institution was presented at a meeting held with the school command during the visit.

The delegation was acquainted with the teaching guide, material and technical means and other military equipment in the naval faculty of the higher military educational institution.