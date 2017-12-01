 Top
    Close photo mode

    Turkish General visits air bases of Azerbaijani Air Force

    The guests were fully informed about the activities© Mod.gov.az

    Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Commander of the Air Force Lieutenant General Ramiz Tairov has met with the delegation led by the Commander of the Air Force of the Turkish Republic, Army General Hasan Küçükakyüz paying an official visit to our country.

    Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

    During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state and expansion of cooperation between the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

    Turkish delegation has also visited the air bases of the Air Force of Azerbaijan. The guests were fully informed about the activities of airbases.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi