Turkish General visits air bases of Azerbaijani Air Force

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Commander of the Air Force Lieutenant General Ramiz Tairov has met with the delegation led by the Commander of the Air Force of the Turkish Republic, Army General Hasan Küçükakyüz paying an official visit to our country.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state and expansion of cooperation between the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

Turkish delegation has also visited the air bases of the Air Force of Azerbaijan. The guests were fully informed about the activities of airbases.