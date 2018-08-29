Turkish Army’s delegation visits Azerbaijan

© mod.gov.az

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ According to provisions of the protocol of the meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue, the delegation led by Chief of Inspection and Evaluation Division of the Turkish Land Forces, Brigadier General Faruk Yildirim is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Defense Ministry told Report.

As part of the visit, the Turkish delegation has met with Chief of General Military Inspection at the Defense Ministry, Major-General Zakir Aghayev.

The sides exchanged opinions on current situation and development of the cooperation and discussed opportunities to increase the development of the bilateral relations.