    Turkish Air Force representatives taking part in "TurAz Qartalı-2017" arrive in Azerbaijan - VIDEO

    Exercises will involve up to 30 aircrafts of Azerbaijan and Turkey Air Forces© Mod.gov.az

    Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ A large group of flight and engineering-technical staff of the Turkish Air Force has arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the "TurAz Qartalı-2017" joint exercises.

    Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

    Staff arrangement, exercise planning and other organizational work are currently underway in order to be prepared for the exercises.

    It should be pointed out that the exercises to be held in Azerbaijan for the period of 18th to 30th September will involve up to 30 aircrafts of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey, consisting of MiG-29, F-16, Su-25, C-130 Herkules, CASA CN-235 aircrafts, as well as Mi-35, Mi-17 and Sikorsky S-70 helicopters.

