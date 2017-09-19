 Top
    "TurAz Qartalı - 2017" joint exercises continue - VIDEO

    Military aviation of two countries conducts flights to fulfill tasks on planning the joint activities

    Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ The flights of combat aircraft of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey are continued in the course of the joint flight-tactical exercises "TurAz Qartalı - 2017".

    Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

    During the exercises the military aviation of the two countries conducts flights with the aim to fulfill tasks on planning the joint activities, studying the possibilities for interoperability in conducting operations and combat coordination, implementation of search and rescue operations, destruction of ground targets with air strikes, as well as other tasks.

