"TurAz Falcon - 2018" joint exercises continue - VIDEO

Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ The flights of combat aircraft of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey continue according to the plan of the "TurAz Falcon – 2018" flight-tactical exercises, Report informs citing the press service for the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

During the exercises, the tasks of interoperability of the Air Forces of the two countries during joint operations, studying the possibilities for combat coordination, the destruction of the ground targets of the imaginary enemy by air strikes and other tasks are being fulfilled.