Troops participating in exercises are moving to operational areas

Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ According to the plan of the large-scale exercises, the troops, command posts, combat, and reserve units that have been put on alert are moving to the operational areas. Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The force readjustment is implemented covertly and operationally, according to the demands of their organization. The commandant's service regulates all movements of military personnel and military equipment.According to the terms of current stage of the exercises, the troops are carrying out planned work for being ready for the combat operations.