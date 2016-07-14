Nearly 1,000 unexploded ordnance found in Azerbaijan in June

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ During June of this year, Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) checked an area of 10,298, 732 square meters and cleared from mines and unexploded ordnance (UXO).

Report was told in the Agency.

The agency said that last month 976 UXOs, 1 anti-tank and 4 anti-personnel mines were found and disposed.

Operational staff of 402 people, administrative staff of 228 people, 6 mechanized mine clearing cars and 34 mine-detection dogs participate in the ANAMA operations. To date, totally 374,101,116 square meters of area cleared. Number of neutralized mines and UXOs makes 720,298.

In June, the agency carried out clearing operations in Absheron, Aghdam, Aghjabadi, Aghstafa, Barda, Fuzuli, Ganja, Goranboy, Gazakh, Mingechevir, Samukh, Tartar, Tovuz regions as well as in Garadagh district and Guzdek settlement.

One mine/UXO incident was recorded last month.