Theoretical knowledge and practical skills of command staff of Armed Forces inspected

    Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ According to the combat training plan for 2017, approved by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, contests for various specialties are held at training ranges and training centers to determine the best commanders of battalion, division and equal to them units.

    The theoretical knowledge and practical skills of military personnel participating in the contest held among commanders of battalion, division and squadron of the Air Force, the Naval Forces and reconnaissance units were checked for fire, drill and physical training. The ability of officers to manage units during the battle was also evaluated.

    All the commanders have demonstrated solid knowledge and skills on the issues being checked and received good marks.

