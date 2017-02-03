A new military camp opens in the frontline zone

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ According to the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mr. Ilham Aliyev, implementation of complex measures to increase the level of combat readiness of the army and to improve the social conditions of servicemen is being continued.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD)

On February 1, Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and command staff of the Ministry took part in the opening ceremony of another new military camp built in the frontline zone and got acquainted with the headquarters, the soldiers' barracks, mess hall, medical point, club, bath and laundry, boiler room complex parade ground and other facilities.

The construction of military camp started in June 2014 and its territory is 35 hectares. The military unit’s headquarters equipped with modern facilities. There are rooms for duty officer, recreation, guests and other service premises.

9 barracks have been built to accommodate military personnel. 5 two and three bedroom residences have been built for married and unmarried servicemen.

Well-equipped medical point with 30 beds is also built to provide medical care for military personnel.

A large mess hall is commissioned for the nutrition of military personnel. Bakery and confectionary shop are also operating within the mess hall.

Military unit has a guard house for the organization and carrying out the guard service.

A modern bath and laundry-boiler complex operates at the military camp.

In addition, club with a capacity of 600 people and a sports area are commissioned in the territory of the military unit.

After getting acquainted with the conditions created in the military camp, Defence Ministry’s leadership lunched with the military personnel.