The Open Doors Day and military oath ceremony to hold

Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ/ According to the instructions of the Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Open Doors Day will be held for parents and relatives of the soldiers in all military units on August 12. The military oath ceremony will also be held for young soldiers in training units and units.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense. Visitors will get acquainted with the housing and living conditions created in military units, as well as will visit official, administrative buildings, soldiers' barracks and mess halls.

During the Open Doors Day, the command staff of military units will hold the meeting with parents. They will discuss all issues of parents' interest. The cultural events will also be organized.