    The new competition week of "Sea Cup 2017" contest starts

    Military sailors are expected to compete in maritime training© Mod.gov.az

    Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ During the new competition week of the "Sea Cup-2017" contest, the military sailors of Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran and Kazakhstan will carry out the episode No.4 "Water inflow control" at a coastal training complex on August 7 within the framework of the second stage of the contest "Ship damage control and rescue training". 

    Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

    The next day, military sailors have to fulfill the episode No.5 "Contest on usage of rescue equipment".

    In the course of the next stage of the contest, military sailors are expected to compete in maritime training.

