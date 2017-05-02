Power Index: Azerbaijan ranked by military strenght at 59th, Armenia 95th

© Report.az

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan positioned 59th in the rating of military strenght. A total of 126 countries have been included in the list.

Report informs referring to ranking of Global Firepower Index.

United States, Russia and China top the ranking.

According to information, Turkey has been ranked among top ten countries with the largest military capacity, taking the 8th place. Georgia has been ranked 80th, Armenia - 95th.

Let’s remind that Azerbaijan was ranked 64th in the corresponding rating for last year, Armenia was 74th, Georgia - 75th.

The Global Firepower Index is a rating that assesses the military power of the states according to the integrated indicator, depending on the military budget, the size of the army, the number of tanks, aircraft, submarines and aircraft carriers.

The rating is based on conventional weapons, as well as on other factors, such as economic strength, border size, self-sufficiency (for resources such as oil), access to water, etc.