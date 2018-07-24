The drawing procedure was held for the "Tank biathlon" contest

Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ Drawing procedure of teams participating in the "Tank Biathlon" contest to be conducted within the framework of the International Army Games – 2018 was held at the Alabino training ground in Russia.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The team leaders, trainers, and tank crewmembers took part in the drawing procedure.Following the result of the draw, the Azerbaijani tank crewmembers will perform on the first day that will be held on July 28. The Azerbaijani team will compete with tank crews from Zimbabwe, India and the South African Republic.