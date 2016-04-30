Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ According to the order of Defence Minister, the delegation of Military Academy of the Armed Forces have visited Bulgaria and the Czech Republic, Report informs citing Defence Ministry press-service.

Within the visit the members of delegation have participated in the meetings that took part in Defence University in the Brno, Czech Republic and G.S. Rakovski Military Academy in Sofia, Bulgaria.

During the events the briefings on the “Support for the application of Bologna system and Philosophy Doctor (PhD) programmes” within the framework of Defence Education Enhancement Programme in NATO were presented.

During the meetings the issues on the enhancement of defence education, exchange of experience on the scientific-pedagogical staff training, as well as the cooperation of defence education perspectives have been discussed.