    Tank units of Azerbaijani Army held exercises - VIDEO

    The training is aimed to check the readiness of combat operations

    Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ Tank units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces are holding exercises. 

    Report was said by the press service of the Defense Ministry, the tank combination units' management, maneuver and fire capabilities are checked in the trainings aimed to the preparation for future combat operations.

    A lot of tanks and manpower have been involved in the exercises held in mountains and plains. Tank combinations carried out their combat mission given to them. After holding the position in pre-determined area, they opened fire.

    The exercises were led by high-ranking officers of the Defense Ministry.

