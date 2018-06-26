 Top
    Close photo mode

    Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Service condition of military staff is very good

    Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Since 2003, our military expenses has increased 15 times."

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said at the solemn military parade at the Azadlig Square in Baku.

    "The service condition of military staff is very good. I can say that 80 percent of our military units and military camps have been reconstructed and renovated in the last few years."

    He noted that in the next two-three years, all military settlements will be repaired.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi