Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Service condition of military staff is very good

Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Since 2003, our military expenses has increased 15 times."

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said at the solemn military parade at the Azadlig Square in Baku.

"The service condition of military staff is very good. I can say that 80 percent of our military units and military camps have been reconstructed and renovated in the last few years."

He noted that in the next two-three years, all military settlements will be repaired.