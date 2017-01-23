 Top
    Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev attends opening of a new military camp

    Minister Zakir Hasanov reported to the President of Azerbaijan

    Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev has attended opening of a newly built military camp of military unit N of the Ministry of Defence in Pirakashkul settlement of Absheron district.

    Report informs, Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov reported to President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

    Firstly, President Ilham Aliyev laid flowers at the bust of national leader Heydar Aliyev, having exceptional services in development of the Azerbaijani Army.

    Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing opening of the military camp.

    President Ilham Aliyev familiarized with conditions created in the military camp.

    Then the President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief met with military personnel.

