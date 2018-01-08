Supreme Allied Commander Europe will pay a visit to Azerbaijan

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Curtis Scaparrotti is expected to pay a visit to Baku in January.

Report informs referring to the TASS, the BuzzFeed said with reference to unnamed American and European officials.

"Later this month, Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Curtis Scaparrotti is due to meet with General Valery Gerasimov, Head of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, in Baku, Azerbaijan", material said.

It notes that this will be the first such meeting since 2013, when the administration of former US President Barack Obama imposed a ban on personal contacts between Supreme Allied Commander and his Russian counterpart.