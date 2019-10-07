Deputy Minister: Ilham Aliyev's statement 'Karabakh is Azerbaijan and an exclamation mark' perceived with high spirit in the Azerbaijani army

The meeting on the analysis of the state of military discipline in the Baku Garrison following the third quarter of 2019 was held at the Training and Education Center of the Armed Forces, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan. The event was attended by the commanders of military units, the heads of special military-educational institutions located in the garrison, and other officials.

During the meeting, the Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev has delivered a report on the work done and the successes achieved in the garrison. He brought to the officials the relevant instructions to increase the combat readiness of the military personnel and military discipline.

The Deputy Minister of Defense especially emphasized that the words of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev that “Karabakh is historical, primordial Azerbaijani land. So Karabakh is Azerbaijan and an exclamation mark” expressed by him at the plenary session of the 16th Annual Meeting of Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi, was perceived with high spirit in the Azerbaijan Army.

Lieutenant General K. Veliyev has assigned specific tasks for officials to strengthen military discipline among military personnel, to strengthen control over the provision of fire safety and fire prevention measures, as well as to the strict implementation of security measures during practical classes and exercises, to improve driver professionalism and compliance with the rules of the road.