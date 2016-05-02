 Top
    State Commission: Information on keeping dead bodies of Armenian servicemen in Azerbaijan is absolutely false

    The Commission releases an official statement

    Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Considering the several requests have been made by news agencies based in Azerbaijan, the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons has released an official statement declaring that information on keeping dead bodies of Armenian servicemen in Azerbaijan is absolutely false."

    Report was told in the Commission.

    "The Republic of Azerbaijan has always respect the norms of international humanitarian law and adherent to the short-term repatriation of the bodies of people killed as a result of violation of the ceasefire", the statement says. 

